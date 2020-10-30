Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
This ASUS Gaming Laptop Plays Almost Anything With a Ryzen 7 and an RTX 2060 for $800 ($200 off)

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
ASUS 15.6" TUF Gaming Laptop w/ Ryzen 7, RTX 2060 | $800 | Best Buy
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Down in the $700 to $800 range, you're usually capped at a GTX 1650 as far as the GPU is concerned, but gaming laptops get cheaper by the day and some of the newest hardware is starting to creep down in price. Take this $800 ASUS TUF gaming laptop ($200 off at Best Buy), for instance, which packs a top-shelf Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and one of the latest portable graphics options available in the NVIDIA RTX 2060. Paired with 8GB of upgradeable RAM, you'll have no problem playing many of the latest games at high quality on its 15.6" 1080p display (capped at 60Hz, sadly). There's a 512GB SSD inside to hold a respectable amount of games, too. This entry-level gaming laptop ships immediately.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor.

