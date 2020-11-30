This Astro Gaming Headset is $50 Off at Amazon and it Comes With Its Own Mixer

Astro Gaming A40 Headset Image : Amazon

Getting a headset is one thing, but getting a headset that comes with its own mixer is a whole different beast . Today, Amazon has the Astro Gaming A40 headset on sale for $200 and it does indeed come with a MixAmp Pro TR. That means that you can easily adjust your headset and microphone v olume without having to go into your computer’s sound settings. The headset itself is fully customizable with removable speaker tags and cushions. You can even remove the microphone and move it to whichever ear you’d rather have it on. Between the mod potential and the mixer, which is just convenient , there’s a lot to play around with here.