If you like to savor your morning (and/or afternoon) coffee for hours on end, the Ember mug is an incredible little device that can keep it at just the right temperature for as long as it’ll take you to drink it.



A heating element built into the base maintains your coffee at your preferred temperature (which you set with an app), and can run for up to an hour at a time off the mug’s built-in battery. But fear not, for its coaster is also a wireless charger, so you can set it on your desk and keep it running all day. And when it comes time to clean it, it’s fully submersible for up to a meter, so you can safely hand wash it without worrying about ruining the mug or electrocuting yourself.

The Ember mug normally sells for $80, but Ember’s currently selling it on Amazon for $64. It’d make a great gift, if you want to cross a coffee lover off your holiday shopping list early.