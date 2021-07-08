This App-Connected Rubik’s Cube is Just $21 Right Now

Rubik’s Connected Image : Andrew Hayward

Rubik’s Connected | $21 | Amazon



If the famed Rubik’s Cube has always confounded you, then maybe this can help. Rubik’s Connected is an app-enabled version of the classic puzzle, with the smartphone or tablet app helping you learn how to solve the rotation-based challenge. It even lets you compete online with other players around the world. The list price is $60, but right now it’s down to just $21 at Amazon. Gizmodo reviewer Andrew Liszewski was impressed by the modern upgrade:



“It’s like having a Rubik’s Cube master looking over your shoulder the entire time to make sure you’re doing things right, and, for me at least, it means a mistake doesn’t leave me confused and frustrated with the process.”