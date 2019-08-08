Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you can’t start your day without a shot (or three) of espresso, buying a nice machine (i.e. one that you’ll actually want to use) for your home can save you money in the long run compared to going to a coffee shop every day. Hell, it might even allow you to retire some day.



I kid, but there’s something very satisfying about supplying your own caffeine fix in the morning, and the highly rated Breville Bambino Plus is a space-efficient and beautiful appliance that can make you a perfect shot every time, and can also steam your milk. At $403 (down from $500), it’s never been cheaper on Amazon.