This Anti-Aging Serum Doesn't Look A Dollar Over $38 Today

Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, 1 oz. | $38 | Amazon

Mario Badescu’s Peptide Renewal Serum is full of a bunch of ingredients I don’t claim to understand that can fight the signs of aging skin. The 1 oz. bottle is rarely discounted from its usual $45, but Amazon’s rolled it back to $38 in what’s sure to be a sale as fleeting as youth itself.



Here’s what our own Megan Collins had to say about it:

It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!