It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

This Anti-Aging Serum Doesn't Look A Dollar Over $38 Today

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
262
Save
Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, 1 oz. | $38 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, 1 oz. | $38 | Amazon

Mario Badescu’s Peptide Renewal Serum is full of a bunch of ingredients I don’t claim to understand that can fight the signs of aging skin. The 1 oz. bottle is rarely discounted from its usual $45, but Amazon’s rolled it back to $38 in what’s sure to be a sale as fleeting as youth itself.

Advertisement

Here’s what our own Megan Collins had to say about it:

It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Take Your Pick of Sony Bluetooth Headphones For $38, Today Only
Someone On Your Holiday Shopping List Likes Gap, So Get Them This Discounted Gift Card
If You Have An Amazon Prime Credit Card, You Can Get Up to 20% Back On Tech Purchases

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts