Annual Audible Membership | $120 | Amazon | Includes code for $.99 Echo Dot

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.

For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.