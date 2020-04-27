This Anker Powerport Strip Is Down to $40

Anker Powerport Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker PowerP ort Strip | $40 | Anker | Promo code ANKERPS6



If you have tons of electronics you need to plug in, look no further than the Anker PowerPort strip. For a decent $40, which is $10 off the original list price, you can plug in six devices in the AC outlets as well as two traditional USB ports and a USB-C port. Not to mention all the devices you plug in will be protected from any and all surges that may occur! Grab this before it’s gone!

Advertisement