It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

This Anker Charger Has Five Total USB Ports for $33

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Anker
AnkerKinja DealsDealsAnker Deals
409
Save
Anker 60W 5-Port USB-C PD Charger | $33 | Amazon
Anker 60W 5-Port USB-C PD Charger | $33 | Amazon
Image: Anker
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker 60W 5-Port USB-C PD Charger | $33 | Amazon

Are you drowning in battery-powered gear in need of constant charging? This Anker charger should be the last one you need for a while. Now 34% off, it’s a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port for charging MacBooks, iPads, and other devices at maximum speeds, plus you’ll get four PowerIQ USB ports delivering 2.4a each, perfect for smartphones, tablets, Nintendo Switches, and the like. Take your pick between black and white.

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Red Stretch Light Denim Pant
Red Stretch Light Denim Pant
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

PowerA's Gamecube-Style Wireless Switch Controller Is Down to $42 In Amazon's Big Fall Sale

Make a Perfect Stir Fry With an 11" Granite Frying Pan, Only $29

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts