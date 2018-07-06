USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $22 charger (with promo code POWERDRC). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Anker Car Charger Includes USB-C Power Delivery For Your Laptop or Switch
USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $22 charger (with promo code POWERDRC). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.