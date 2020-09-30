This Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Is the Perfect Way to Take Your Turnip Juice Wherever You Go

Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle | $23 | Amazon



Grin ding for bells is hard work and you probably break a sweat while doing it. Keeping cool on your island paradise is important and this officially licensed Animal Crossing water bottle from Controller Gear can do just that. Take $5 off this travel-friendly double-wall stainless steel bottle. It holds up to seventeen ounces, is sweat-free, and keeps beverages both hot and cold. This adorable bottle has all your townie faves including my beloved K.K. Slider. It was built for a life on the move so you know it will hold up while you’re digging for fossils, catching bugs, or even fishing. Easy to clean and it’s durable for even the toughest of journies no matter your hemisphere.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement