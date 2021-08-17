Bluvy | $259 | Indiegogo



Imagine a world where you don’t have to pause the latest episode of Ted Lasso before jumping into the shower because you can take Roy and the boys with you. A world in which you don’t have to step out into the cold air to shave because there’s a mirror right in front of you. And one in which the Bluetooth speaker taking up space in your bathroom is rendered obsolete by a sound system that’s parked closer and easier to hear. What if there was one device that solved all these problems and more?



Bluvy is the shower gadget you’ve been waiting for. Not only does it have a built-in speaker, but a front-facing camera, a set of dimmable LED lights, and pinch-to-zoom functionality make it so you can get a clean shave while standing under the warm, refreshing water dispensed by your shower head. Google Play Store support by way of Android 9 Pie ensures you have all the apps you could ever need at your fingertips, including streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max, all on a 10-inch 1080p touchscreen. It can even sanitize your shower or tub using UV-C technology. Best of all, it’s completely water-resistant and impervious to fog.



For a limited time, Bluvy is $190 off for Indiegogo backers, with an anticipated ship date of December 2021. At the time of this writing, it has garnered the support of over 400 early adopters with more than $174,000 secured, considerably surpassing its initial $10,000 goal.

