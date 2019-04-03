Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon has a surprisingly deep bench of tech products under its AmazonBasics umbrella, and a ton of them are on sale right now. The deal is mostly comprised of cables, including USB-C cables (everyone needs more of those these days!), Lightning cables, and even DisplayPort cables. But dive into the sale, and you’ll also find laptop bags, monitor arms, wireless mice, and more.



We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so go fill up your cart while you can.