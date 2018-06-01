Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box, this time featuring 10 samples of women’s skin and hair care for $10, plus a $10 credit that you can spend on eligible items afterwards. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting samples of lotions, shampoo and conditioner, makeup removing towels, whitening strips, and more for free.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.