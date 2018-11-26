Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon has elected to make this Cyber Monday one for the ages by discounting a selection of LEGO, and sets featuring characters from Marvel and DC, Star Wars, and Ninjago are all included. More generic vehicle builds are also in the mix, and some of these kits are at new all-time price lows. Given the nature of online shopping today, they may all be sold out by lunch, so grab what you want while there’s still time. Don’t let your afternoon be marred by the regret of what might have been.

