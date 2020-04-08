This Amazon-Exclusive Zelda-themed Switch Controller is $15 for its First Discount Ever

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Zelda) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Zelda) | $35 | Amazon

PowerA’s Switch controllers have proven an excellent value for anyone taken aback by Nintendo’s sudden obsession with overpricing its accessories. Amazon happens to have an exclusive Satin Blue model with Princess Zelda front and center, and it rarely goes on sale. That changes today, however, as Amazon has chopped off a sizable $15 chunk, your final total being $35.

Sadly, like most third-party Switch controllers, you’ll be missing out on rumble, amiibo, and IR support, but when they’re this cheap, do you really care?

