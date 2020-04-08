This Amazon-Exclusive Zelda-themed Switch Controller is $15 for its First Discount Ever

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Zelda) | $35 | Amazon
PowerA’s Switch controllers have proven an excellent value for anyone taken aback by Nintendo’s sudden obsession with overpricing its accessories. Amazon happens to have an exclusive Satin Blue model with Princess Zelda front and center, and it rarely goes on sale. That changes today, however, as Amazon has chopped off a sizable $15 chunk, your final total being $35.
Sadly, like most third-party Switch controllers, you’ll be missing out on rumble, amiibo, and IR support, but when they’re this cheap, do you really care?
