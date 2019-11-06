This Amazing LEGO Voltron Set Is Five LEGO Sets In One For $140

LEGO Ideas Voltron | $140 | Walmart

You know what’s better than building one LEGO set? Building five LEGO sets. Then building those five LEGO sets into one mega LEGO set. That’s what you can do with this 2,321-piece LEGO Ideas Voltron set for $140. Each of the five lions can be built separately. Then, just like Voltron in the show, you can bring them together to create one giant robot.