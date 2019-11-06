It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

This Amazing LEGO Voltron Set Is Five LEGO Sets In One For $140

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.7K
Save
LEGO Ideas Voltron | $140 | Walmart
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Ideas Voltron | $140 | Walmart

You know what’s better than building one LEGO set? Building five LEGO sets. Then building those five LEGO sets into one mega LEGO set. That’s what you can do with this 2,321-piece LEGO Ideas Voltron set for $140. Each of the five lions can be built separately. Then, just like Voltron in the show, you can bring them together to create one giant robot.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Akira, Or Your Choice of Several Anime Films, For $7 Each
Start Building Your Own Arcade With This $199 4' Final Fight Cabinet
Your Kids Won't Stop Laughing When You Buy This $17 Fart Launcher

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts