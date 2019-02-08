Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

When I first saw this deal, I had a bit of a hard time believing it was legit. But after I received the email confirming my order for the $1,150 Alienware Aurora Desktop, here we are.



Aside from the lame HDD it comes with, this gaming PC has everything you’ll want to start playing games; an Intel Core i7, GeForce GTX 1080 and 16GB of RAM. The promo code AFF580AW shaves about $600 off the price tag.

Act fast because I highly doubt this deal will last.