This Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop Packs an RTX 2070 for $950 Off

Alienware m15

Alienware m15 | Dell | Promo code AW950OFF

Still one of the top gaming laptops you can get right now, the last-gen Alienware m15 is thin, light, and powerful. Pretty much everything you can ask for. If portability and convenience outweigh the advantages of building your own PC, its $1,349 starting price ain’t too shabby considering the built-in screen and keyboard.



However, that $1,349 tag usually nets you Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and a mere 512GB of storage. For $50 more, you can—at least for a limited time—score an Alienware m15 with an RTX 2070, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, two sticks of 8GB RAM, and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage, shaving $950 off the normal upgrade cost. All you have to do is enter the promo code AW950OFF at checkout.

This premium, according to Dell’s website (via UL), is the difference between 120 and 150 frames per second (fps) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Gears 5, it brings the average from 90 to 110fps. Because the 15.6-inch screen features a 144Hz refresh rate, it can natively display up to 144fps. You do want to max that out, don’t you?