Alienware makes some of the best gaming hardware around and this laptop is no exception. This 2018 17R5 laptop uses an Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz, Nvidia GTX 1070 and 16GB of RAM which allows it tackle nearly any game out there right now.

There are a couple drawbacks. It’s screen is only 60hz which isn’t the best for fast-paced competitive gaming and it’s a 10 lb. machine, which makes lugging it around an absolute chore. But if you’re looking for a machine to power an external display and be portable, this is the one.

Of course $1,300 is still a big investment, but for what you’re getting it’s a steal. Oh, and did I mention, it glows in so many places?

