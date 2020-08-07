It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Alien Pikachu Figure Is Just Two Terrifying Things for $21

Sheilah Villari
Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure | $21 | Amazon
What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you've ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley's existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $21.

This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don't get me wrong it's still gruesome as all get out but I'll give credit where it's due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

