Fact: Fried food is good. Fact, part two: Fried food is generally not good for you. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $60 FrenchMay Touch Control Air Fryer, available on Amazon, a go. The contraption works by cooking your food with rapidly circulating hot air, as opposed to oil, and this specific, dishwasher-safe model features seven presets so you can quickly air fry up anything from a steak to a cake.

