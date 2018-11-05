Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of nature, cruel though they may be. But with an air fryer, you can get the crispiness of deep frying with little to no oil. This one uses convection to heat foods to a crisp very quickly, and even works with things like frozen french fries and chicken tenders, no thawing required.

A very similar model from the same brand (it gets 10 degrees hotter, and has a different control panel) has been advertised for $80 in leaked Black Friday ads, but you can get this one for $70, right now, and have it in time for Thanksgiving.