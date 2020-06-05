This Ain't Your Average Glade Plugin: Get Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs for $35

Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs FLEX2PK Image : Amazon

Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs | $35 | Amazon | Use code FLEX2PK

If you don’t need a loud speaker or something flashy to go on a desk, the Amazon Echo Flex might be more your style for smart home voice control. These little things socket right into your wall like a Glade plugin, and when you buy two, your total is just $35 (normally $25 each). Use code FLEX2PK with two of them in your cart at Amazon for the discount.

Advertisement