It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

This Ain't Your Average Glade Plugin: Get Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs for $35

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Amazon
AmazonAmazon Echo FlexAmazon Deals
1.5K
1
Save
Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs | $35 | Amazon | Use code FLEX2PK
Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs | $35 | Amazon | Use code FLEX2PK
Image: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Two Amazon Echo Flex Plugs | $35 | Amazon | Use code FLEX2PK

If you don’t need a loud speaker or something flashy to go on a desk, the Amazon Echo Flex might be more your style for smart home voice control. These little things socket right into your wall like a Glade plugin, and when you buy two, your total is just $35 (normally $25 each). Use code FLEX2PK with two of them in your cart at Amazon for the discount.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

These Are the Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands to Support Right Now

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers with Today's Best HP Deals

Cool off With a $15 Honeywell Fan

Lights Out? Get 24 LED Light Bulbs Less Than $1 Each