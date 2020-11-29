It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

This AI Mini Fridge Is Just $35 for Cyber Monday

Daryl Baxter
Daryl Baxter
AstroAI Mini Fridge | $35 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If ever you’ve needed to store cold beauty products or even drinks without having to take up space in the kitchen fridge, a mini fridge would be the ideal solution.

The AstroAI Mini Fridge can store up to six cans or four water bottles, of which the fridge can cool up to 32°F (18°C), or warm up to 150°F (66°C) within an hour.

As long as there is a spare power socket, the mini fridge can be used for whatever scenario you deem fit, and as it’s also low on sound with its 25db, it’s a great appliance for when you need to store your own personal collection of cans or beauty products.

