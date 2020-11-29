This AI Mini Fridge Is Just $35 for Cyber Monday

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
AstroAI Mini Fridge | $35 | Amazon
If ever you’ve needed to store cold beauty products or even drinks without having to take up space in the kitchen fridge, a mini fridge would be the ideal solution.
The AstroAI Mini Fridge can store up to six cans or four water bottles, of which the fridge can cool up to 32°F (18°C), or warm up to 150°F (66°C) within an hour.
As long as there is a spare power socket, the mini fridge can be used for whatever scenario you deem fit, and as it’s also low on sound with its 25db, it’s a great appliance for when you need to store your own personal collection of cans or beauty products.