The Dead Sea in Israel is known for its supremely salty water and mineral-rich mud; anyone who’s ever visited the site has likely slathered themselves in the stuff. And now, the Israeli skincare company that has bottled the uniquely nutrient-filled Dead Sea dirt is giving it away at a discount. A boatload of Ahava products is currently on sail — er, sorry —sale at Amazon right now, ranging from $7 to $34. Test out the Dead Sea Purifying Mud Soap, which sounds counterproductive, but isn’t; cleanse using Liquid Dead Sea Salt; or hydrate using one of the many lotions infused with Dead Sea botanicals before this deal is dead in the water.
This Ahava Sale Is Dead Sea-riously Good
