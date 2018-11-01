Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s officially November, which if history is any indication, is the best time of year to buy a robotic vacuum. This Roomba 801 normally sells for around $349, and includes up to 5x the suction of the 600 and 700-series Roombas, plus a cleaning head that automatically adjusts its height based on the type of floor the robot is on.



Today’s $279 price is about $70 less than usual, but it’s only available today. Life is short, and there aren’t enough hours in the day, so if you can eliminate vacuuming from your chore list, it’s worth every penny.