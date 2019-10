Radio Flyer, 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon with Canopy | $66 | Walmart

If you have some cute kids (with or without fur, no judgment) cart them around in an adorable Radio Flyer. Do you need one big enough to also carry all of the crap that parents always do? The Radio Flyer, 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon with Canopy is $66 at Walmart, which is 50% the regular price! It lighter than many double strollers and folds down easily for storage.