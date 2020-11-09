It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Adorable Animal Crossing Shoulder Bag for Your Switch Is Just $18

Sheilah Villari
Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.

It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

