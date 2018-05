Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nenderoid’s Link figurines are always incredible, but in my opinion, the Breath of the Wild version has the best hair of the bunch .



You can put your desktop Link into different poses and situations to match your current mood and work environment, like firing his bow (getting things done), playing with his Sheikah Slate (bored), or swinging his little club (someone’s microwaving fish in the office again?).