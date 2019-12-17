This Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Will Cost You Just $485, Today Only

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and RX 560X

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U and RX 560X | $485 | Amazon

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design and have the capacity to change the drive (you do,) this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.

The 15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop packs a AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card , 8GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and... a disappointing, 1TB SATA HDD. Aside from the lame drive , add all that up and you have a b udget gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite.

And for just $485, it’s a perfect way game without costing an arm and a leg.

Just remember , this is a Gold Box deal which means it’ll last only until the end of the day, or until sold out. So if you forgot you had a teenage gamer in your life and need a present... you kn ow what to do.