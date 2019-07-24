Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Acer SB220Q 21.5" Monitor | $60 | Amazon

If you need a second monitor or want replace your old one, eBay has a 21.5" Acer monitor for a low $60 right now. With a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it’s unlikely to wow any gamers or pixel peepers. But if you want a solid, super thin, HD monitor, this is the way to go.

It was refurbished by an Acer-approved vendor and comes with a 90 day manufacturer warranty. For comparison’s sake, this same monitor is selling for $90 on Amazon. So do yourself a favor, pick one up... or two and seriously upgrade your work set up.