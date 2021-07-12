It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Acer 11” Chromebook is Only $129 Right Now

Need a cheap laptop for basic daily usage? Jump on this deal!

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Image: Andrew Hayward
Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

