This Stanley 99-Piece Mechanics Tool Set, just $45 via promo code STANLEY10, is a pretty great deal — you’d pay at least $67 to a third-party seller on Amazon, and the price just goes up from there. But cost is just one factor when you’re deciding to make a purchase. What else makes this set appealing? I asked our resident tool expert, Corey Foster, and he saw several features worth pointing out:

Stanley owns Craftsman, Porter Cable, Black and Decker, DeWalt, etc., so all the metal tools come off the same forge lines, and I think they are all lifetime warrantied. And can confirm, that’s a very comfortable ratchet to use. Also, they look slick in that black finish.



He was also pleased with the easy-to-read laser-etched sockets and the fact that it’s not padded with a lot of useless tools to just up the count.

So yeah, you can feel pretty confident about this buy, whether it’s for yourself or as a gift for the tool fan in your life. Or, at this price, one of each.

