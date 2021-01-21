This $90 Nintendo Switch MicroSD Card is Both Gigantic and Precious

400GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card Image : Best Buy

400GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card | $90 | Best Buy

If you need a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, here’s an excellent option. Best Buy currently has this 400GB card for $90, which is built with the system in mind. Here’s a little perspective: my own card is about half that size and it filled up in about three years. Granted, I ow n more than your average Switch player, but 400GB will essentially last you the rest of the Switch’s lifespan. With the nitty gritty out of the way, here’s the real reason to grab it: it’s cute as hell! It’s emblazoned with Mario Kart’s iconic blue shell, which has never looked more endearing . Sure, you’re never really going to look at it once it’s in your Switch, but the mix of practical and precious makes this a good value. If you don’t have a Switch, it’s still compatible with other devices too.