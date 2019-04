Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Philips Hue lights and Amazon Echoes go together like whiskey and hunting, and now, you can get a two-bulb color starter kit with an Amazon Echo Dot for $90.

Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub and smart assistant, this is a great deal. Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.