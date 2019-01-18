Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are portable USB solar panels that can charge your phone, and larger installations that can provide power to a car, RV, or boat. But this $90 fold-out panel from SUAOKI can do both.



The 60W panels include a USB port for your phone, but also an 18V DC output that you can plug into a an electric “generator” like this one, or even directly to your car battery with the included cables. 60W isn’t enough to run your home off of or anything, but it could definitely pay dividends if you keep it in your car’s trunk, especially if you go camping a lot.