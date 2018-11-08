Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You don’t have to settle for coffee that slowly gets colder as the morning wears on. This mug has a battery and heating element built right in, and can maintain the temperature of your choice.



The Cauldryn travel mug is similar to the more popular Ember travel mug, but with a few added features. Notably, you can choose any temperature you want via an app or buttons on the mug, and it can get hot enough to actually boil water on the go, which makes it great for camping, or just making a pack of hot chocolate without leaving your desk at work.

Advertisement

The Cauldryn normally sells for $130, but you can get one for just $90, today only.