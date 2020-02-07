It's all consuming.
This $9 Snow Cover Will Keep Your Windshield Scratch-Free

Gabe Carey
BruRkim Car Windshield Cover | $9.18 | Amazon | Promo code AMX238F9
For your typical driver, waking up in the aftermath of a blizzard means scraping your windshield and possibly running late for work. Not only does a cover guarantee protection from nicks and scuffs, it also saves you the trouble of removing the ice and snow.

Advertisement

BruRkim’s windshield cover is just that. Made from 210D denier polyester fabric, the company says it’s practically snow-proof. It’s pretty much one-size-fits-all, too. Measuring 75 x 60 x 37 inches, the cover fits 99% of vehicles on the market right now including sedans, minivans, and SUVs.

As for the installation process, you might be glad to hear it’s so low-tech it’s almost primitive. All you have to do is shove two small wings into the door and voilà! Your car is safe from the horror of cold winter nights. In the summer, the cover can be reversed, its silver backside facing the sun, to safeguard your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Though it normally sells for $23, the discount code AMX238F9 will net you an 88% discount on the BruRkim windshield cover, so you only have to foot a $9 bill.

