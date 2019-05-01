Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You know those weird moon lights that you used to see all over your Instagram feed?



You can get one on Amazon for $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon and using code F8CHLDHS at checkout. Despite being the cheapest moon lamp we’ve seen, it’s actually 3D printed with accurate topography of mountains and craters that you can feel; not just a sphere with some colored spots on it. You can also lightly tap it to toggle between its three different lighting modes; warm white, bright white, and dim white.

I recommend pairing them with a LEGO Saturn V Apollo kit (also on sale).