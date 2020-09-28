It's all consuming.
This 8K TV from LG Will Complete Your Next-Gen Gaming Setup for $2,149—That's 46% off the List Price!

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
LG 75&quot; 8K TV | $2,149 | BuyDig | Promo Code ASL250
You don’t have to drop a huge stack of cash to get a decent TV, and you probably shouldn’t when there are plenty of affordable options that offer great picture quality. That said, if you absolutely must have the latest and greatest specs, and you’re lucky enough to not worry too much about money, you can save a few hundred bucks on an 8K TV from LG right now. This 75" 8K TV is 46% off right now, bringing the price down to $2,149 using the promo code ASL250. That’s still a lot of money for a TV, and unless you absolutely need the best picture quality, you really could find a great TV for much less, but if you must hit that buy button, at least do so while you can save a little bit of money.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

