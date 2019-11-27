It's all consuming.
This $85 Ninja Coffee Maker Lets You Caffeinate To Your Heart’s Content

Jenna Valdespino
Ninja 10-Cup Coffee Maker | $85 | Target | Also available at Kohl’s
Ninja 10-Cup Coffee Maker | $85 | Target | Also available at Kohl’s

Anti-pod coffee drinker? Spring for the Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker, now on sale for $85 at Target. You can also get this model for the same price at Kohl’s when you use promo code GIVETHANKS before Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

The stainless steel machine can brew anything from a single cup to a full carafe (included) of your chosen grounds, and its iced coffee option is a game-changer. The permanent screen filter reduces waste, while the fold-away frother adds an extra touch when it comes to lattes and cappuccinos.


Grab yours for $85 now—this price is cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price of $99.

