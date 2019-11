LEGO Technic Tracked Loader 42094 | $46 | Walmart

LEGO Technic sets are known for being more complex than usual. This set isn’t just advanced, it’s two sets in one. With 827 pieces, you can build an excavator model, or rearrange it into a dump truck. The whole set is down to $46, which is about what you might expect to pay for a set that’s only one thing. Not too shabby.