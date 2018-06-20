Honeywell Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat With Alexa | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the convenience of a Wi-Fi and Alexa-compatible thermostat, you don’t have to pay out the nose for a fancy touchscreen model from Nest or Ecobee. This Honeywell is ugly as hell, but it has the same basic set of smart features for just $80.