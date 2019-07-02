Graphic: Tercius Bufete

TCL 32D100 32-Inch 720p LED TV | $80 | Amazon

You get what you pay for with this $80 TCL TV. It’s cheap and it’s hard to truly recommend but it’s here for those who are on a desperately tight budget.

A 720p TV isn’t... it’s just not ideal and something I’d give my full recommendation. But here’s the thing: these are $80, which means either can be great for your high school teen’s bedroom (the one you don’t like) or a garage. Or maybe a bathroom, if yours is big enough.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out