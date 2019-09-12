Photo: Amazon

O2COOL ArcticSqueeze Insulated Mist ‘N Sip Squeeze Bottle 20 oz | $8 | Amazon

We’re deep in the heart of second summer, and if you’re having trouble staying cool out there, this unique water bottle could be the answer. The O2COOL ArcticSqueeze holds 20 ounces of water, and keeps it cold with double wall insulation. But you don’t have to drink from it.



That’s because there’s a secondary spout on top that atomizes the water into a fine mist. Just open it, point it at your reddened, sweaty mug, and squeeze. Normally $10-$13, it’s down to $8.