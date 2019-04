Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Does your cat need a box to sit in? This one is available for $8 if you use the coupon code P9DMSMIT. Oh, and as a bonus, you’ll get this purple tower thing.

I dunno what it is, but cats can look at it while your little nugget sits in the $8 box. It could be a fun toy, if you convinced your cat to play with it, but, well, we all know how that turns out.