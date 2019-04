Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist. It’s basically just a molded slab of silicone, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done.