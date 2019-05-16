Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Stick lotion is far and above my favorite, but spray lotion is definitely a close runner-up (sorry, gloppy regular lotion, but you are dead last in the lotion rankings). If you feel like you spend way too much time rubbing in lotion in effort to stave off dry skin, try this Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray, now just $8 when you clip the 20% off coupon.



It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, so it’s safe for sensitive skin, and it’s continuous spray functionality is particularly useful for bigger body parts (read: arms and legs) and hard to reach ones (your back). You’ll likely need to rub it in a little after spraying it on, but trust, it absorbs much more easily than your average lotion, and it feels less greasy. So snag your own spray now, before this deal dries out.