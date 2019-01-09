You’ll have a tougher time ignoring your New Year’s fitness goals if you have a freakin’ weight bench in your house. And somehow, this CAP Strength combo bench is only $79 at Walmart right now, with free shipping, and an included 100 pound weight set. I fail to see how Walmart makes money on this after shipping, and as always, my deepest sympathies go out to the delivery drivers of the world, but this is a pretty stellar deal if you have the space for it.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This $79 CAP Weight Bench Includes 100 Pounds of Weights and, Somehow, Free Shipping
You’ll have a tougher time ignoring your New Year’s fitness goals if you have a freakin’ weight bench in your house. And somehow, this CAP Strength combo bench is only $79 at Walmart right now, with free shipping, and an included 100 pound weight set. I fail to see how Walmart makes money on this after shipping, and as always, my deepest sympathies go out to the delivery drivers of the world, but this is a pretty stellar deal if you have the space for it.